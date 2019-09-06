Country singer Kylie Rae Harris caused deadly crash, authorities say

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris caused the three-vehicle crash that left her and a 16-year-old girl dead, authorities in the US have said.

Taos County sheriff Jerry Hogrefe told the Taos News that investigators believe Harris caused Wednesday’s crash.

He said speed appeared to be a contributing factor when she clipped the back of another vehicle, sending her into oncoming traffic.

She then crashed head on into a vehicle driven by Maria Elena Cruz.

The school student died at the scene in northern New Mexico.

The responding emergency crew included her father, Pedro Cruz, the deputy chief of the San Cristobal Volunteer Fire Department.

The community is holding a fundraising dinner to help the Cruz family.

Harris, 30, was in Taos to perform at an annual music festival.

PA Media