Country rocker Charlie Daniels dies aged 83

Country music firebrand and fiddler Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with Devil Went Down To Georgia, has died at age 83.

A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died on Monday at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee, after doctors said he had a stroke.

He had suffered what was described as a mild stroke in January 2010 and had a heart pacemaker implanted in 2013 but continued to perform.

Country music artist Charlie Daniels (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Country music artist Charlie Daniels (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Daniels, a singer, guitarist and fiddler, started out as a session musician, even playing on Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline sessions.

Beginning in the early 1970s, his five-piece band toured endlessly, sometimes doing 250 shows a year.

In 2008, he joined the epitome of Nashville’s music establishment, the Grand Ole Opry.

