Controversy and chaos: Why the Grammy Awards 2020 may be the most troubled ever

The annual ceremony, held at the Staples Centre in the heart of TInseltown, is the undisputed ‘biggest night in music’, recognising the achievements of both legends of the industry and the hottest new artists on the block.

Established in 1959 and presented by The Recording Academy, the Grammys have featured more than their fair share of eyebrow-raising moments over the course of six decades.

Most of these have played out during the televised event, whether it was Kanye West storming the stage during Beck’s acceptance speech, or the time The Beatles’ classic Abbey Road lost out on Album of the Year to the self-titled debut of Blood, Sweat & Tears.

However, whatever happens on stage tonight will likely simply serve as a diversion from the real controversy which has erupted behind the scenes in recent weeks.

The latest news in the saga bubbling beneath the surface of the show is that Taylor Swift reportedly pulled out of an unannounced performance just days before the big night, prompting many to question why.

She is in the running for three awards, albeit not the prestigious big two of Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Variety reports that while she was never formally confirmed, it was hoped talks would prove fruitful and one slot for an unnamed artist remained open on the schedule.

Swift’s alleged exit comes in the wake of allegations - from former Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan - that the Grammys voting process is corrupt.

Behind the scenes, it's all-out war between Dugan and the academy's board of trustees.

In the role just five months, she was recently placed on “administrative leave” by the board amid allegations of misconduct.

She then made an explosive formal complaint about, among other things, the voting process for the Grammys.

Speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America and CBS This Morning this week, she elaborated on those allegations about the process, which she described as “tainted”.

On CBS she spoke about meetings in which “not only are there trustees that have conflicts of interest on particular artists that are nominated, but more importantly there are even artists that are nominated that are in the room.”

“So for me that’s just such a blatant conflict of interest.”

Speaking about the Song of the Year category, she said that an artist who had featured toward the bottom of the longlist of 20 was moved up to the top five.

“I don’t want to name who that is for the artist integrity,” she said when asked about the artist. “I think it’s not about that, it’s about the system.”

She said there is a “system of taking care of their own” and that it is “mostly white males” making these decisions, which she described as a “conflict of interest”.

“Let’s say if you represented that artist, you have a financial gain if they of course get nominated for a Grammy,” she added.

While the allegations about the voting process have been garnering the most attention in the run up to the show itself, there is also a #MeToo element to her complaint.

Dugan alleges that she had been sexually harassed and this week she said that there is a culture of “sexism and corruption” within the Recording Academy.

The Recording Academy denies all the allegations.

While the drama has escalated in recent weeks, it has not erupted from nowhere.

Dugan’s predecessor as CEO, Neil Portnow, had been head of the Academy for 17 years but he was forced to step down in 2018 after he infamously said that women in the industry should “step up” in order to make a bigger impact.

That year just one woman was given a solo Grammy.

He said that “women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineeers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level” need to “step up”.

He later said his words were taken “out of context”, but the backlash was deafening, particularly from top female artists including Katy Perry and Pink, and on social media where it prompted the hashtag #GrammysSoMale.

Following his exit, a task force was established to review the academy’s lack of inclusion and diversity and it released a report citing 18 recommendations to tackle the issue.

They found that since 2012 the academy board had been 68 per cent male and 69 per cent Caucasian. Perhaps it is not surprising that female artists and those from the worlds of hip-hop and R&B have traditionally been marignalised.

Dugan, who was formerly CEO of Bono’s RED organisation, had been expected to instigate change within the Academy in terms of greater representation and diversity.

The figure has since evolved to 35 per cent women on the current board.

Four women on the executive committee of the Recording Academy released a statement to members in light of the allegations.

"Along with our male colleagues, we have made great strides in increasing our diversity throughout the organization, both in leadership at the national level, within our twelve chapters around the country, and in the nominations. Diversity has always been a priority – although admittedly, not always easy to accomplish," they wrote.

They also cited the impact of the task force as having "amplified" efforts for greater inclusion at the Grammy organization and they pledged to "continue those efforts".

Whether or not this will be reflected on stage tonight via a more diverse group of winners remains to be seen. Certainly there are lights among the nominees in the major categories in the form of Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

However, even if there is greater diversity among the recipients of the gilded gramophones, Dugan’s allegations have cast doubt over the authenticity of the voting process.

Irish viewers can watch the Grammys live stream at 1am Monday via CBS All Access (paid service with a free seven day trial), or with a YouTube or Hulu subscription.

