Contemporary stars to join musical greats at 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival

The 57th edition of the prestigious Swiss festival is set to feature musicians across all genres and generations.

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Contemporary stars Sam Smith and Lil Nas X will join musical greats Bob Dylan and Lionel Richie on the line-up for this year’s Montreux Jazz Festival.

