Confess by Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford: 'I was just living a lie and I just wanted to be myself'

On the face of it, Rob Halford had it all. He was frontman of one of the most popular heavy metal bands of all time and he was making more money than he knew what to do with. But, deep down, the Judas Priest founder was distraught: for years he was having to hide his sexual orientation and he became so troubled by the sense that he could not come out that he tried to end his own life.

That was the 1980s, a time where even pop stars like George Michael remained in the closet and when some UK tabloids actively went after gay men. "I was living a lie," he says today, "and I hated it. I wanted to just be myself but I was afraid to say I was gay, especially in the metal community."

Halford, who grew up in Walsall, near Birmingham, left the band for a time in the 1990s and in the liberation that he found, came out. "I can't tell you what a weight off my mind it was," he says, his West Midlands accent still intact despite years living in Arizona. "And the fans were completely supportive. It made me wonder what had taken me so long."

The Metal God, as he is known to fans, documents the turmoil in his life, including abuse at the hands of older men while still a teenager - and the healing that came with being true to himself - in his captivating memoir, Confess. It's an apt title when one considers just how open he is about so many aspects of his life. And it's playful considering the name of his band, one he plucked from a Bob Dylan lyric.

Rob Halford performing at Live Aid in 1985

He is one of music's great survivors - and among its most influential. Metal may be a genre that many listeners eschew, but Halford helped create the blueprint. Remarkably, his band is still going strong - and still packing them in. Or were before Covid-19 hit.

"I'm taking this time as a pause, a chance to spend time with the people I'm closest to," he says. "But I can't wait to get back out there again."

He decided to write Confess to coincide with the band's 50th anniversary. "The only way I'd do it was to be completely honest," he says. And that meant writing about some painful aspects of his life, including the suicide of one of his lovers. "It was really difficult to revisit that time, but it is part of my life story."

He is especially upfront about his sexual escapades in the early 1990s, when he would sneak into a marine base to have sex with a bisexual sergeant and his wife. It was the only time he ever slept with a woman and it gave him flashbacks to an earlier life when he pretended to be straight in front of his then bandmates.

Before he got to come out on his own terms - during an MTV interview in 1998 - he almost experienced a 'George Michael moment'. He was arrested for cruising on Venice Beach, but the policemen ensured the arrest was kept under wraps because they were fans of his band.

Halford has lived a fascinating life. Even for those who give metal a wide berth, his tale is fascinating. He was a music-obsessed kid, who along with Black Sabbath and Deep Purple, helped give birth to a new form of rock at the end of the 1960s. And, as the 70s wore on, he helped popularise a style of metal that had moved a long way from its blues roots and centred on frenetic drums and twin guitars. Halford's operatic style of vocals would prove influential to many who came afterwards.

Metal has flourished, but other genres from the era - such as progressive rock and glam-rock - haven't proved nearly as enduring. "I think metal is outsider music and these people who love it, really love it. One of the things that I've found really heartening is how passionate the young generations are. We get all ages at our shows."

Sixty-nine-year-old Halford cuts a genial figure - quite at odds with the image that many have of Judas Priest and metal in general. The band enjoyed their biggest commercial years in the early 1980s - and they were among the star attractions on the American side of the Live Aid extravaganza. "It felt like something that was unprecedented back then," he recalls. "It felt like this monster show and everyone wanted to be part of it. Bob Geldof had incredible vision - and the guts to pull it off."

If the 80s saw Judas Priest becoming bigger than Halford could ever have imagined, it was also a deeply trying time for the band. The nadir came when the group was accused of facilitating the suicide of a troubled fan. The kid's parents had come to believe that, when played backwards, some of their songs were advocating suicide. The matter became a high-profile court case, which Halford extensively documents in his book.

"It's horrible enough to think that one of our fans would have taken their own life, but it was ludicrous to be accused of trying to will them to do so in one of our songs," he recalls, today. "It should never have gone to court, but it ended up being a show trial."

The case against the band collapsed - not least because the songs played backwards sounded like gobbledegook - but memory of it still rankles. "I never felt we were properly vindicated," he says. "And there wasn't just a sense that Priest was in the dock, but all of metal too."

While several of Halford's peers have retreated into their millions and their mansions, he has no intention of slowing down. He has spent much of the pandemic working on a blues album and there's the bones of a Judas Priest album, too. "There's a lot of work to do, but we'll get there. Like everyone else on the planet, it's a case of 'wait and see' what's around the corner. But just getting back into the studio again will feel so special. I can't wait."

'Confess' by Rob Halford, published by Headline, is out now

