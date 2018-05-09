Concern grows for missing Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison

The lead singer of indie rock band Frightened Rabbit has been reported missing.

Police Scotland issued an urgent appeal for information to help trace Scott Hutchison, 36, who was last seen at the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at around 1am on Wednesday.

He had been reported missing from Dennistoun, Glasgow, by his family and concern is growing for his welfare. We're appealing for information to help trace Scott Hutchison from Selkirk, reported missing from Glasgow https://t.co/VbZqpDiyRq pic.twitter.com/MfeFWIaG7Y — Lothians & Scottish Borders Police (@LothBordPolice) May 9, 2018 A post from the Frightened Rabbit Twitter account said: “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now.

“He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. “Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101).”

Inspector Graeme Dignan said: “We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward. “If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately.

“I’d also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know he is alright.” He is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a navy hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

The band, from Selkirk, are due to perform in Glasgow on June 1.

