Composer speaks of pride in writing music for coronation

Sarah Class is a Brit and Emmy-nominated composer who has written music for Sir David Attenborough’s natural world programmes.

Sarah Class (Ben Birchall/PA) Expand

By Rod Minchin, PA

A Brit and Emmy-nominated composer has been commissioned by the King to write music for his coronation.

Sarah Class, who has composed musical scores for Sir David Attenborough’s natural world programmes and National Geographic documentaries, was personally invited by Charles to write music for the coronation.

