Composer Burt Bacharach dies aged 94

He wrote hits for artists including Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Sir Tom Jones and the Carpenters.

Burt Bacharach has died (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Burt Bacharach has died (Yui Mok/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo and Alex Green, PA Reporters

Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.

His publicist confirmed to the PA news agency that he died surrounded by relatives at home on Wednesday, and said Bacharach’s family requested privacy at this time.

