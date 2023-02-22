| 6.9°C Dublin

Complaints over DJ’s ‘insensitive’ joke about Turkey hit more than 1,400

Capital Radio presenter Ant Payne made the comments on-air last week.

Ant Payne hosts the 4pm to 7pm slot (Dan Law/PA)

Ant Payne hosts the 4pm to 7pm slot (Dan Law/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

The number of complaints made to Ofcom about Capital Radio DJ Ant Payne’s “insensitive” joke about earthquake-hit Turkey has risen to 1,430.

The presenter, who hosts the 4pm to 7pm slot on the station, said while on-air on Monday February 13 that “now is actually the best time” to start looking for “cheap flights” to the country.

