Coldplay will not launch a globe-trotting tour for their latest album because of environmental concerns, frontman Chris Martin has said.

Coldplay will not launch a globe-trotting tour for their latest album because of environmental concerns, frontman Chris Martin has said.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin: Our next tour should be carbon neutral

The band are in Jordan to perform two shows, from the album Everyday Life, being streamed live on YouTube.

Martin, 42, told BBC News: “We’re taking time to see how our tour can be actively beneficial.”

Daddy. Song no. 5 on our new album and one of my favourite videos that we’ve ever had. Thank you @AsaLucander @Aardman. The track is out now to stream / download everywhere. #EverydayLife album out this Friday. PH 🌙☀️ pic.twitter.com/g8Fnnml3sg — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) November 20, 2019

He said of any future tour: “We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral.

“We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s no so much taking as giving?”

The band’s last big tour was for A Head Full Of Dreams, in 2016 and 2017.

Their new record will be released on Friday, with songs inspired by news reports about an Afghan gardener and a Nigerian hymn composer.

PA Media