Coldplay reveal new album’s tracklist in local newspaper classified ads

Coldplay have revealed the tracklist for their upcoming album using a classified advert in local newspapers.

Coldplay have revealed the tracklist for their upcoming album using a classified advert in local newspapers.

The band announced the double album, titled Everyday Life, by sending a fan a typewritten letter which she later shared on social media.

They have continued their out-of-the-box promotional push by taking out adverts in newspapers around the world, beginning with the North Wales Daily Post.

The advert on page 31 of Wednesday’s Daily Post (Daily Post)

It revealed Everyday Life’s tracklist – separated into two parts, Sunrise and Sunset – and appeared next to offers of a fridge-freezer and bales of hay.

Jonny Buckland, Coldplay’s lead guitarist, grew up in Flintshire and said on Twitter he once had a job at the Daily Post placing photos of houses for sale.

“I wasn’t very good at it,” he added.

I once had a holiday job at the Daily Post, placing photos of houses for sale. I wasn't very good at it. JB https://t.co/tYquPUn8S4 — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 23, 2019

Coldplay also placed the advert in Devon’s Express And Echo newspaper. Frontman Chris Martin is from Exeter.

The advert also reportedly featured in newspapers in France, Australia and New Zealand.

Everyday Life will be Coldplay’s first album since 2015’s A Head Full Of Dreams.

Lena Tayara, a fan of the band, received a typewritten letter announcing the record but initially dismissed it as a hoax.

Fake alert ! Got this in the post this morning with autographs in gold in the corners . Can’t see why anybody would send it . Anybody got anything similar ? pic.twitter.com/Op6VsG51Dh — Lena@Will’s Drumstick 💎🐘🍓🧢 (@lena_tayara) October 21, 2019

Since being formed in London in 1996, Coldplay have become one of the biggest bands in the world, selling more than 100 million albums.

Everyday Life, Coldplay’s eighth studio album, is set to be released on November 22.

PA Media