Classical music: Denmark’s other Hans Christian, Scandinavian king of the waltz

Considering Denmark, as we are this weekend, June 5 being Denmark’s National Day, the image of a little mermaid and the name Hans Christian Andersen are probably the first things that come to mind, notwithstanding the lager that majors on the adverb in its promotional material.

The one thing to be said about the mermaid that commemorates the subject of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale is how small she actually is, her depiction in a bronze statue on the Copenhagen waterfront so unobtrusive you might well walk on by without having noticed her at all.

There’s another Hans Christian of whom the Danes are very proud. Lumbye was his name, a composer who wrote dance music in the Viennese style and became so popular in Denmark that locals would refer to the undisputed waltz king, the younger Johann Strauss, as the Lumbye of the south.

The Dane was more a contemporary of Strauss’s dad, Johann, and the connection is more real than imagined. Lumbye, who had learned the trumpet and joined the army as a musician, was a keen follower of the musical scene in Copenhagen. He went to a performance given by a touring Austrian band, and what he heard determined what he did next. It would have been the first time this kind of dance music would have been heard in Scandinavia. Lumbye was most impressed by the melodies of Joseph Lanner, and the man he employed in his band back in Vienna, old man Strauss himself. As an aside, these two eventually fell out; Strauss struck out on his own, and the rest is history. Lanner, the original waltz king, became a footnote, Strauss founded a dynasty. Back in Copenhagen, Lumbye was setting up his own orchestra, and providing the music for it, staging ‘Concerts à la Strauss’. He played in a style that you see these days when André Rieu leads his orchestra, as a Stehgeiger a violinist who stands and directs as he plays. When Copenhagen’s pleasure park, the Tivoli Gardens, opened in 1843, Lumbye was appointed director of music, and over the next 30 years he delighted audiences with his summer concerts. Out of season, he took his band on tour, receiving plaudits wherever they went. The music could have come straight from Vienna — waltzes, marches, polkas, galops. Lumbye’s take was somewhat lighter than the all-out sound of a Strauss orchestra in full flow. Though he wouldn’t be in the front line of Scandinavian composers, you’ll still hear his brand of dance music today. He was fond of referencing unusual sources. His Champagne Polka, for instance, begins with a loud pop of a bottle being uncorked. And in 1847, when Denmark’s first railway line opened between the capital and the cathedral city of Roskilde, Lumbye came up with music for the occasion. His Copenhagen Steam Railway Galop uses a variety of sound effects to create the illusion of a steam train pulling out of the station, getting under way, then slowing to a stop at journey’s end. It all takes just over four minutes, a good deal less than the actual locomotive would have required to complete the 31km trip to Roskilde. George Hamilton presents ‘The Hamilton Scores’ on RTÉ lyric fm from 10am each Saturday and Sunday