Classical music: Denmark’s other Hans Christian, Scandinavian king of the waltz

Inspired by Strauss, the popular composer made music that was a match for Vienna and captivated his audience

Danish composer Hans Christian Lumbye Expand

George Hamilton

Considering Denmark, as we are this weekend, June 5 being Denmark’s National Day, the image of a little mermaid and the name Hans Christian Andersen are probably the first things that come to mind, notwithstanding the lager that majors on the adverb in its promotional material.

The one thing to be said about the mermaid that commemorates the subject of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale is how small she actually is, her depiction in a bronze statue on the Copenhagen waterfront so unobtrusive you might well walk on by without having noticed her at all.

There’s another Hans Christian of whom the Danes are very proud. Lumbye was his name, a composer who wrote dance music in the Viennese style and became so popular in Denmark that locals would refer to the undisputed waltz king, the younger Johann Strauss, as the Lumbye of the south.

