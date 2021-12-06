Christy Moore cancels five Vicar Street gigs with four rescheduled at reduced capacity

Christy Moore performs at the RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards at Vicar Street in Dublin. Picture date: Tuesday November 16, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Awards . Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Christy Moore has cancelled five of his upcoming gigs at Vicar Street.

It comes as new government restrictions see indoor events, such as concerts, forced to limit their capacity at 50pc of the venue’s total capacity.

In order to comply with the new rules, half of tickets for four of Christy Moore’s upcoming shows will go on sale again on Tuesday December 7th.

His show scheduled for tonight, December 6th, will go ahead as planned.

The concert scheduled for Wednesday night, December 8th show is cancelled and will not go ahead in any form.

Gigs on December 14th, and 16th as well as January 3rd and 9th have been cancelled also - however, reduced capacity shows will go ahead on those dates with tickets on sale from 9am tomorrow morning.

Original tickets will not be valid for the newly scheduled shows.

A statement from the concert promoter said that customers will be refunded for their tickets on these dates and if they wish to attend, they must buy tickets once again tomorrow morning.

“Following the announcement of the new Government guidelines re Covid-19 measures, Aiken Promotions today announced that Christy Moore’s upcoming concerts at Vicar Street on 8th, 14th, 16th December and 3rd & 9th January will be cancelled, all customers will be refunded for their tickets for these shows.”

“Reduced capacity (50pc) shows for the dates listed below will go on sale Tuesday 7th December at 9am. Please note original tickets will NOT be valid for these new shows.”

During a gig last week, Christy stopped his concert to call out disruptive audience members.

The singer became frustrated after putting up with annoying concert goers and decided to speak his mind in the middle of his set by calling out the fans, who were sitting all the way back on the balcony.

In a video that is being shared on Twitter, he played a few chords on his guitar before stopping entirely and saying: “I’d like to apologise for anybody sitting near those w**kers up on the balcony there. I don’t know if you can hear me but by f**k, I could hear you all night, f**cking gab, gab, gab.

“Get your money back and f**k off!” he added as he stood up to get a closer look at who he was speaking to.

Christy’s rant was met with cheers from the audience, and he's received even more praise online since.

“I get real gig rage at that sort of behaviour. What is the point of coming to a gig if you are just going to talk all the way through it,” one fan wrote in the video’s comments section.

Another said: “Self important tests who talk all the way through concerts do my box in. I pay money to listen to the artist not their boring crap. Well done Christy for calling them out.”

The 76 year old folk singer is currently playing a 10 night run at Vicar Street to mark the release of his new album Flying into Mystery.

Shows began on November 24th and will end with his final half capacity show on January 9th.