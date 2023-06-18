Christy Dignam: ‘For years I was a headless chicken, trying to find out what the world is about... It’s about trying to leave it a little bit better than what you found’

Aslan’s frontman fought cancer with the courage of a lion. But on June 13, his time was up. Barry Egan tells the unique story of Christy Dignam, who cheated death many times and leaves behind a powerful legacy

Christy Dignam’s father used to cook the Sunday dinners at home in Finglas. While he prepared the food, he sang ‘Smoke Gets in Your Eyes’ and various songs by Mario Lanza, Nelson Eddie and Jeanette MacDonald.

It was young Christy’s awakening to music, as well as to desserts. Growing up, his favourite was always the apple pie that his father made. It was, he recalled, delicious. As an adult, however, he found the memory of that apple pie traumatic. His father had learned to make it in the Artane industrial school where he had been sexually abused.

“When his father, who was an alcoholic, died, he had seven or eight kids,” Christy once told me, “back then, government had people who would come into your home and they determined that you weren’t wealthy enough to keep the seven kids. So, the kids would be taken off you. So, that’s how my father was put into Artane, where he was abused... and where he worked in the kitchens.”

'You're a legend' - Christy Dignam fans sing emotional final farewell to the Aslan singer

His father’s way of dealing with the abuse was to never speak about it. (Christy only learned about it much later on, from his brother.) Christy himself was sexually abused by someone in the neighbourhood when he was six years of age. His way of dealing with the abuse was to inject heroin.

Years later, in 1988, after he was sacked from Aslan for his heroin usage, he went into the Rutland Centre for treatment for addiction. After four weeks everyone was having epiphanies that their various addictions – from alcoholism to gambling – were due to their unhappy childhoods. Christy had no such epiphanies. “I had a great childhood,” he told everyone.

When he came out, he went to his parents’ house where his father told him he was a “f**king idiot”.

“I was trying to explain that maybe something happened to me as a kid, and he looked at me as if to say: ‘Are you saying I didn’t love you enough as a child?’ It was making the whole situation worse. I said to my dad, ‘That’s not what I meant.’

“And when I walked out, I suddenly saw the hall door of the bloke who abused me. And the whole thing just came back to me. It was like being a six- year-old again.”

It all rushed back to him. The abuser who had tricked him into coming into the house by giving him money to go buy a bottle of cola. Two pence to go to the local van to get it. When he came back, his hall door was ajar.

“As a kid you would never walk into somebody’s house. I knocked at the door. ‘Come in,’ he said.”

Everything kept flooding back. The drawn curtains in the afternoon. The house in darkness.

“That was unusual,” he told me. “I remember thinking that was weird.”

“So basically what he did was, he took the laces off my shoes. And he stripped me off and tied me to a chair. And got me to do all sorts of shit. So this all came back to me then. I’d forgotten all of it.”

At 15, he was taking LSD and smoking dope. In his early 20s, with a grim kind of inevitability, he was shooting up heroin into his jugular vein with a syringe. But it wasn’t a high for him.

“It filled a gnawing hole, made me feel normal. It allowed me to deal with life.”

Aslan singer Christy Dignam in Finglas in 2004. Photo: Tony Gavin

It was in the early 1990s at a gig somewhere down the country that I first met Christy Dignam. I wasn’t sure what to make of him. The feeling was mutual. But I knew he had something special.

On a good night, Aslan were one of Ireland’s best live bands. Onstage later, he came across like a blue-collar Jim Morrison, certainly shamanic, transmitting something that bordered on the messianic to his young followers. The crowd wasn’t far off bowing their heads before him, like supplicants approaching a shrine, something too holy to look at. It was easy to see why: the singer who Bono called “the angel of Dublin” sang on ‘Crazy World’ about having “fallen down so many times” and of trying to protect us. On ‘This Is’, he sang about “the old man’s shroud” and “the hands of a tired man.”

He was referencing his father who worked at CIE as an upholsterer. He literally brought his job home. “All our furniture was covered from material from the buses,” he recalled. “I remember sitting in the gaff with some mates, getting ready to go out, and they went [makes sound of bus getting ready to stop] ‘Ding! Ding!’ My dad was amazing. He had a place out the back and he used to cover chairs for neighbours at night after working all day in CIE. He was an amazing man. I only had one child [daughter Kiera], and that was hard to rear – financially and everything else. And he had eight of us on a CIE wage.”

Both ‘Crazy World’ and ‘This Is’ were written in a disused pigsty with a corrugated tin roof on a farm near Dublin airport where the band, who formed in 1985, rehearsed. They hauled amplifiers in stolen shopping trolleys from a nearby Ballymun shopping centre. They went on to a certain amount of acclaim but for the group once touted as the next U2 they never reached the heights expected of them.

A working-class hero, as John Lennon famously sang, is something to be. And Dignam – a musical genius from humble beginnings in Finglas – embodied that. But it wasn’t that simple. In 1995 he talked about the prejudice he believed his band Aslan suffered at the hands of the Irish media because of where they came from. “The media think we’re five guys who, in between robbing cars and living in slums, make records that are fairly good. No one ever questioned where Hothouse Flowers came from, but it was always an issue with us.

“That was partially our own fault in that we wanted to celebrate the joys of working-class Ireland. But that was turned into what’s just been mentioned – we’re the scumbags who make music. Just because you’re working class doesn’t mean that you’re a person who was reared in a place where there wasn’t a lot of money or jobs around.”

Once, he was driving his car to the 3Arena and he heard someone on the radio say: “Get your ronnies and your Ben Sherman tops on – Aslan are on tonight.” He was disgusted. “Four lads who came from nothing in Finglas are playing in this giant venue,” he said, “that should be something to be celebrated. Instead we are put down as usual.”

His band were never the darlings of the critics. ”That’s the way it’s always been. It was always bands I’d never heard of.”

“People say to me: ‘Christy, you should have been this or that. You should have been huge.’ I really don’t care about that. Because to me, our lack of international success wasn’t determined by the quality of our music. It was determined by bad decisions we made. I listened to a compilation of 1980s and 1990s’ Irish music the other day – and we blew them all away.”

Billy McGuinness, Tony McGuinness, Christy Dignam, Alan Downey and Joe Jewell of Aslan in 2000

Dignam learned he had cancer in 2013. He didn’t want to accept the diagnosis — a rare, and incurable form of blood cancer called amyloidosis. Around that time, a woman rang and asked him to visit her son at Beaumont hospital. He and Aslan guitarist Billy McGuinness went and played a few songs for the boy. He passed away a few days later. Christy could remember thinking: “I’m 53 and this young kid was 11 — he died with so much grace and here was I, a grown man and I was whinging. I was ashamed of myself for the way I was carrying on. You have to accept that you have cancer.”

It was a cathartic moment.

“When I got cancer, that’s when I decided to look at all the things in my past in an honest way,” he told me in 2014, adding that during chemotherapy he felt so depressed he considered suicide. It was his determination to walk daughter Kiera up the aisle at her wedding in June 2013 that erased those self-destructive thoughts.

That summer, as part of ‘A Night for Christy’ concert at Dublin’s Olympia, with all proceeds going towards paying for Dignam’s medical bills, U2 played a version of ‘This Is’ live from New York.

At the height of the pandemic, in summer 2020, I was involved with an entertainment idea called The Great Big Irish Thank You on Virgin TV with Tyrone Productions and Mediahuis and got Aslan to play on the show. Christy was interviewed at home. He was the most popular item on the show that also featured PJ Gallagher, Bressie, Niall Horan and Una Healy.

In May of that year, Christy’s beloved father died after contracting Covid-19. Despite the fact that Christy Jnr was still battling his own health issues, he still agreed to meet me on Christmas week that year. He got out of a taxi with his Covid mask on and was barely sat down when he took it off. In a very literal sense, Christy Dignam never wore masks. He bared himself with every word. He never used the word ‘redemption’ but there was hefty sense of that in what he had been through in his life. He talked about being strung out on heroin and crack and how the latter was a hundred times worse.

“It was,” he said, “a horrible drug.”

So horrible, in fact, that one day he came out of his house to find a crack dealer, who he hadn’t paid in full, had in retaliation smashed both the windows of he and his wife Kathryn’s cars. “There was acid poured all over them, too.”

“So she kicked me out of the house. I went sofa-surfing at friend’s for a while and eventually I lived with my sister in Ballymun flats for a year. For years I was using heroin secretly. Now I was using it openly and I just went mad. It was horrible. So it got to a point where I was suicidal.”

One day, he gazed over the balcony on the sixth floor. He threw a penny over the side. He wondered how long it would take the coin to hit the ground. “In three and a half seconds all this pain will be over,” he said to himself as he contemplated throwing himself over.

What stopped him, he said, was the thought of Kiera, born in 1986, having to “explain to her friends what happened to her da. I didn’t want to put that on her. Anybody out there who’s has a drug addiction will probably know what I’m talking about, but I was also thinking that she will mourn me for month and then she’ll get on with her life — and my wife will get the husband she deserves.”

Christy Dignam with his daughter Kiera on her wedding day in 2013

He recalled once asking Kathryn — who he met at 14 and married in 1988 — why did she stick with him despite all the hell he put her through. She said she always believed the person she fell in love with would come back eventually.

He didn’t believe that would happen. “No. But when I got cancer, I had stopped using heroin, but I was still running around, acting like an eejit, not looking after myself. Just being a dope. I realised that time with my wife and my daughter and my family was the most important thing. Suddenly, that was all that mattered. For years I was a headless chicken, trying to find out what the world is about.”

And what’s that?

“The world is about coming into it and trying to leave it a little bit better than what you found. I’d tried to teach kids to have an easier road than what I had.”

Outside where we were sitting, the sights and sounds of the festive season in Dublin were in full swing. He grew up in Finglas, north Dublin, as the eldest son of eight children, “so there was always a lot of magic in our house at Christmas.”

On Christmas Eve he would tell his siblings to go to bed because Santa was coming. “I would spoof my mates who lived opposite me that I saw Santa coming over their roofs,” he said, adding that one Christmas Santa brought him a present of a globe of the world. “That’s all I got. Now things are different. Kids get everything.”

What was the best Christmas present he ever got?

“One of those pedal cars. I’ll never forget it. I thought I was Rockefeller.”

Dignam also told me about his chemotherapy treatment every Wednesday at 10am at Beaumont Hospital. He would sometimes think of the young migrant children drowned in the Mediterranean. But mostly, in the hospital with a drip in his arm for cancer, he thought about that room with curtains drawn in Finglas.

“Of course, I think back to that,” he said. “Because that is what shaped my life. I remember thinking when I was getting chemo, ‘For one orgasm? For that bloke who done that to me, that was just an orgasm to him.’

“And just the way that orgasm has rippled out and the amount of lives it touched eventually, because of what it did to my life and the way that it affected me and the way I then affected other people. And that was just for one f**king orgasm. I remember thinking when I was having the chemo, ‘Wow. That’s f**king weird.’ You don’t want to be in my head. It’s not a very pleasant place.”

“He done what he done. When I came out, all my mates were asking me, ‘Where were you? We were looking for you.’ I told them I was out in my back garden. I was lying to them.”

From that moment on, his life was different.

“Basically what happened to me was, I was given a sex life as a six-year-old child. I didn’t have the emotional ability to deal with a sex life. It was a kind of warped sex life because it was an adult and a child, and male to male.”

Waking up after using heroin for the first time, he had a feeling of “peace”. He remembered thinking, “‘This is how normal people feel. I feel normal.’ That’s how I ended up being strung out on heroin.”

In 2019, he recognised the man who had molested him in north Dublin, He was still living in the same house in Finglas. A week later, Christy walked past the house again. The man was sitting on the wall.

“Do you remember what you did to me when I was a kid?” Christy asked him.

The man hurried into the house.

“He was married with kids and he ran over and pulled the door shut,” Christy told me, “so his wife wouldn’t hear what I was saying.”

He told me there was a ‘For Sale’ sign on the house within the month. He never saw the man again.

Christy Dignam pictured at 'A Night for Christy’ in The Olympia Theatre in 2013. Picture by Kyran O'Brien

In June, 2021, I asked Aslan to headline Rock against Homelessness at the 3Olympia and Windmill Lane Studios in aid of Focus Ireland, with Pillow Queens, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Wyvern Lingo, and Tolü Makay.

Because of Covid, it was filmed without a crowd. I was privileged to sit in an empty 3Olympia theatre and watch Christy perform a two-hour show for the cameras.

David Merriman, who directed the show with Jim Sheridan, knew Christy since he was a teenager. “My uncle Frank was his singing teacher,” he says. “In 1992, when I came to Ireland from America, I ended up staying with Christy and Katherine at their house in Finglas. I remember going to rehearsals and gigs with Christy. He was being a total riot. Always joking and laughing.

“We would drive into town and he would play The Edge singing ‘Van Diemen’s Land’ on repeat. He would sing ‘Panis Angelicus’ and then ‘The Green Fields of France’ – and it all raised the hair on your neck,” recalls Merriman.

“I sent Christy some pictures a few weeks ago and he messaged me back that it was just like yesterday. I thought I would have more time to see him one last time. It was just like yesterday and tomorrow – without Christy our world is a little less beautiful.

“When I think of art, I think of truth and when I listen to Christy Dignam sing it is about as close to truth as you can get. He could move you with his vulnerability, bring you to tears in sadness or in joy and put a spell on an audience so we all had the same communal, beautiful experience together.”

When Christy was sick in Blanchardstown Hospital in 2013, he flat-lined. He was holding the nurse’s hand when he asked her was he going to die. He remembered her looking away at hearing the question. He instantly filled with the most primal fear. “I’d never had that type of fear. Nobody wants to die now, but it was a terror. It was abject terror that you have. I could literally see where I was going and if I go down there, I’m dead.”

I remember asking him was it the same strength that kept him from going into that dark place during his cancer diagnosis in 2013. He smiled, as he often did, before answering.

“I’ve been in an airplane crash. I’ve gone through heroin addiction, a crack cocaine addiction and have had two different types of cancer. Like, it’s weird. It’s like I’ve been trying to walk through life and hide – and if there is a God, hide from him.”

“Shane MacGowan is a great survivor. I don’t know why I survived when other people didn’t. It’s not a quality. It’s just luck.”

Christy on stage at the Point Depot in 2005. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Tragically, after having entered palliative care in January, Christy’s luck eventually ran out last Tuesday at 4pm.

The 63-year-old singer in a band who were named after a character from The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe by CS Lewis had fought like a lion up until that moment.

Like his famous son, Christopher Dignam Snr was anti-deValera, anti-authority and anti-religion. Christy’s mother Teresa would literally beat him and his brothers and sisters out the door to Mass on Sunday mornings. His father’s will appeared to win out in the end.

When I asked him three years ago did he believe in God, he said: ”No. I wish I did. I’d love to have faith. My wife’s mother and my own mother, they went to their graves loving the fact that they were going to their Heaven. I don’t believe that. I believe that we are just going to be maggot food. I’d love to have the peace that they had when they went to their graves.”

“When I was dying and sick, I got real religious. I swear to God! It reminded me of that episode of The Simpsons where Lisa Simpson talks about the desperation of a dying man. And it’s true — because I was praying and praying when I was sick. I couldn’t get through the logic or the non-logic of religion.”

His friend, the artist Guggi, talked to Christy recently and had a different view of his relationship with faith.

“Well, our bodies are maggot food. Dust to dust, ashes to ashes, yeah,” Guggi tells me. “That’s what our physical bodies are. But we have to go somewhere. When I spoke to Christy in more recent times on the phone he always finished by saying ‘God bless you’. He was very believable that he really did want God the creator to bless me.

“I very much got the impression that he was a believer. That was certainly how it felt when I spoke to him.

“He had an incredible warmth about him. He had a wonderful level of humility. He was one of the good guys.”