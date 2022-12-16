Christmas arrives early for Sam Ryder after album soars to number one

Sam Ryder said “it looks like Christmas came early” after his debut album – There’s Nothing But Space, Man! – topped the UK charts.

The 33-year-old singer finally clinched the top spot after placing second in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest and peaking at number two in the Official Singles Chart with his uplifting pop song Space Man earlier in this year.

It has become the first debut album by a British male solo artist to reach number one in more than three years.

Sam Ryder performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Sam Ryder performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Ryder told the Official Charts Company: “It looks like Christmas came early, because we achieved a number one record together. Thank you all so much. If you knew the amount of people who’ve worked so hard on this, it’d blow your mind. This is pure collaboration.

“It couldn’t have been done without so many fabulous, amazing, optimistic legends. I love you, peace.”

The album’s success rounds off a mammoth year of success for the singer from Essex, who rose to fame as the British hopeful in Eurovision missing out on the top spot to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

He has gone on to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, appeared at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium singing a rendition of Queen’s Somebody To Love with Brian May, Roger Taylor and Foo Fighters, and has been commissioned to host his own BBC One New Year’s Eve TV special alongside special guests Mel C and Sigrid.

Ryder fought off competition from US singer SZA’s long-awaited second studio album SOS, which placed in number two.

George Michael and his guitar playing partner Andrew Ridgeley from Wham (PA)

George Michael and his guitar playing partner Andrew Ridgeley from Wham (PA)

Meanwhile in the singles chart, Last Christmas by Wham secured the top spot boasting 11.4 million streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

Originally released in 1984, the track once held the record for the best-selling single never to have hit number one in the UK, being famously kept at number two by Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?

It first reached the top spot on New Year’s Day in 2021, at the time breaking a chart record for the longest time a track has taken to top the singles chart, which has is now held by Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill.

In total, six of the top 10 songs in the charts this week are Christmas tracks, including Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and Michael Buble’s cover of It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.