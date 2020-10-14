| 12°C Dublin

Chris Brown spotted graffitiing wall in Shoreditch

The musician was seen by fans in east London after previously being banned from the UK due to a past criminal conviction.

The singer posted a photo of the street art to Instagram







By Emily Chudy, PA

Chris Brown has been spotted spray-painting a wall in Shoreditch, east London.

The musician was seen by fans in the area after previously being banned from the United Kingdom due to a past criminal conviction.

Brown was spotted near Boxpark in Shoreditch wearing a white hoodie and red cap and graffitiing a wall.

The singer posted a photo of the street art to Instagram, where he named the piece Splatter.

Splatter

The singer’s visit comes after he was banned from entering the UK in 2010 after he pleaded guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna.

In a 2010 statement, the Home Office said: “We reserve the right to refuse entry to the UK to anyone guilty of a serious criminal offence. Public safety is one of our primary concerns.

“Each application to enter the UK is considered on its individual merits.”

