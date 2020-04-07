Chip and Skepta lead tributes to Black The Ripper

Rapper Chip, shown above, has paid tribute to Black The Ripper, who has reportedly died at the age of 32 (Lee Besford/PA)

Tributes have been paid to British rapper Black The Ripper, who has reportedly died at the age of 32.

Music channel Link Up TV said someone close to the rapper, whose real name is Dean West, had confirmed the news. No cause of death was given.

As well as his music career, West was a prominent advocate for the legalisation of cannabis in the UK.

Tributes were paid on social media by stars who had worked with West.

Rapper Chip shared a picture of the pair together and said: “RIP my brother.”

In a separate tweet, Chip bemoaned that mourners would not be able to attend the funeral of the London-born rapper due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding: “I know the people would wanna come out for him. RIP Black The Ripper.”

Mercury Prize winner Skepta shared a picture of him and West together and captioned it: “God bless your soul.”

Mercury Prize winner Skepta shared a picture of him and West together and captioned it: "God bless your soul."

Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan, tweeted: “No way black the ripper. R.I.P man f***ing hell what a horrible year.”

Actor Michael Dapaah, best known for his Big Shaq alter ego, said: “Real sad news RIP Black The Ripper, my condolences to his family & loved ones.”

Grime star Ghetts wrote: “Light one up for Black the ripper. Very sad news man.”

Grime star Ghetts wrote: "Light one up for Black the ripper. Very sad news man."

YouTuber Craig Mitch said: “I’m hurt. Honestly. This man was a free thinker. A leader not a follower. RIP brother. I will hold our convo’s close to me forever g. RIP Black The Ripper.”

West is best known for his 2018 album Money Grows On Trees as well as the mixtape Holla Black.

