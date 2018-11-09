Cheryl calls herself a “sucker” who falls in love with “every f*****” in her first new music in almost four years.

Cheryl brands herself ‘a sucker’ in first new music in four years

The pop star has returned to the spotlight with Love Made Me Do It, in which she sings how she has “fallen hard like a million times”.

In the high-energy video, in which she dances in baggy thigh-high boots and a crop top, she sings: “I took the fast lane all of my life, I’ve been a bad girl, I’ve been a good wife.

“I don’t stop to think, when I go in, I go in.”

The star, 35, has been married to Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and had a two-year relationship with One Direction star Liam Payne, with whom she shares son Bear.

Cheryl and Liam Payne at the Brit Awards earlier this year (Ian West/PA)

The song also details how her friends tell her to stop because “they’re the ones who pick the pieces up”, adding: “It’s bad for my health but I just can’t help myself.”

The singer also dances with black-clad male dancers and shows off a cropped hairstyle as she sings: “Oh my god I’m such a sucker, I fall in love with every f*****. Oh no I won’t apologise.”

She ends the video by winking at the camera and whispering: “And I’d do it again.”

Cheryl released her last single Only Human in early 2015.

She got fans excited by the prospect of her comeback when she deleted all her Instagram posts before returning to the platform to share two teasers of the music video.

