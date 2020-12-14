Cher says a man tried to kill her as she made her way into Broadway theatre

Cher has said a man tried to kill her as she tried to enter a theatre where she was performing.

She told the Guardian that she was pushed down an alleyway and threatened by a man.

The singer said the incident took place while she was performing in Come Back To The 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean on Broadway in New York, which she starred in during the 1980s.

“I had a man try to kill me,” she told the newspaper.

“I always got dropped off at the stage door when I was doing Come Back To The 5 & Dime on Broadway.

“I thought he was going to shake my hand, and he grabbed my arm and put it behind my back.

“He started pushing me down the alleyway, and he said, ‘If you make a sound, I’ll kill you’.

“Two fans, who later became friends, saw something was wrong, and they started screaming and ran towards me, and he ran away.”

Cher added that she does not like going out now “because everybody’s got a camera and it’s not safe”.

“People rush you, and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don’t like it,” she said.

Discussing ageing, Cher said: “I hate it.”

“Any woman who is honest will say it’s not as much fun,” she added.

“When I was working on the road we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long.”

She said she now feels like she has “to rest because you’ve got another night”.

Cher said she has “worked my whole life to keep strength in my body”, adding: “There are 20-year-old girls who can’t do what I do.”

