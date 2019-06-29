Cher, Lady Gaga and Madonna celebrate Pride on anniversary of Stonewall riots

Cher, Lady Gaga and Madonna have marked the anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

It has been 50 years since the demonstrations by members of the gay community against a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York in 1969.

Cher wrote on Twitter: “Can’t Believe It’s 50 YRS SINCE STONEWALL. Don’t Have Anything Witty Or Smart 2 Say .. actually I’m in tears writing this .

Gaga, who performed at the Pride Live Stonewall Day Concert outside the inn, wrote on Instagram: “I couldn’t be more proud of every single person in that crowd and around the world today.

“This community inspires me so much. Your courage, your bravery, your relentless pursuit of kindness. Celebrate yourselves today, and hopefully every day. I love you.”

Madonna, who will also perform at World Pride in the US city, shared a video of herself getting ready for the show while wearing rainbow nail polish.

She wrote: “Madame X Getting Ready for Pride weekend!! C E L E B R A T E.

Pride celebrations in New York will also include performances from Grace Jones and Teyana Taylor.

Press Association