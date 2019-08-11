Charli XCX: I’m kind of a chart flop recently

Charli XCX has said she feels she been “a chart flop” lately.

The singer, 27, has failed to make a big splash in the UK singles chart with her recent releases.

Gone, her collaboration with Christine And The Queens, reached 58 in the UK and Dream Glow, her song with BTS, peaked at 61.

Addressing her chart performance on Twitter on Sunday, she wrote: “I’m kinda a chart flop recently but honestly lol if u think i care.”

However, soon afterwards she added: “Honestly, i’m f****** iconic.”

The singer is due to unveil her third studio album, Charli, next month.

