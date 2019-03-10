Charles Kelley opens up about past year’s ‘interesting journey’ during C2C gig

Lady Antebellum star Charles Kelley spoke about the struggles he has been through in the past year as the band played a headlining show in London.

Lady Antebellum star Charles Kelley spoke about the struggles he has been through in the past year as the band played a headlining show in London.

The country music trio were the main attraction on the second night of music festival Country To Country (C2C) at the O2 Arena.

After opening the show with hits including I Run To You, Hey Bartender, Heart Break and American Honey, Kelley ran into the crowd and climbed on a seat to sing a cover of the Elvis Presley song Suspicious Minds and take a swig from a fan’s glass of cider.

He said: “I’m not going to lie, every time I come over here I discover my affinity for Guinness.

“My last name is Kelley and I’ve never done one of those DNA tests but I’m pretty sure I’ve got some Irish in me.”

Kelley also said the way he writes and performs songs has changed since he got married and had children.

Introducing song Hello World, he said: “This past year I got back in touch with my spirituality and I sing this completely differently now.”

Afterwards he added: “I’ve gone thorough an interesting journey this year, finding out who I am.

London we're comin for ya 🌟🌟 big thanks to @NetJets for getting us there safely 💛💛 @C2Cfestival pic.twitter.com/tPVbjSZjZY — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) March 9, 2019

Addressing band mates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, he said: “I’m so glad you never gave up on me. There were times I was pretty hard to be in a band with.”

Introducing new song Be Patient With My Love, he said the song was as much for his wife of 10 years, Cassie, as it was to “my work wife and my work brother”.

The show also saw the band perform a cover of Niall Horan’s hit Slow Hands alongside Hunter Hayes and Carly Pearce, who had performed at the festival earlier in the day.

C2C 2019 began at the O2 on Friday, when Keith Urban headlined the main stage.

It will finish on Sunday with a headline performance by Chris Stapleton.

Press Association