| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Charles and Camilla to unveil staging for Eurovision in Liverpool

The King and the Queen Consort will be shown around the M&S Bank Arena.

(Owen Humphreys/PA) Expand

Close

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The King and the Queen Consort will unveil the staging for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool next week.

Charles and Camilla will be shown around the M&S Bank Arena and meet creative teams and celebrity presenters, ahead of the contest next month.

Most Watched

Privacy