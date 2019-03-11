Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend

Chance the Rapper has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony.

The Chicago-based rapper posted several photos of him and Kirsten Corley on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday.

He captioned his photos with him sporting a white tuxedo and black trousers and her wearing a strapless white dress writing “The Bennetts”.

Reports say the couple married in Newport Beach, California on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, shared another photo of him with Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin.

Last week, Chance the Rapper posted a story on social media of how he met Ms Corley when he was nine years old at his mother’s office party.

He called their marriage “destiny”.

Press Association