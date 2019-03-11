Entertainment Music

Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend

Reports say the couple married in Newport Beach, California on Saturday.

Chance the Rapper (PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

Chance the Rapper has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony.

The Chicago-based rapper posted several photos of him and Kirsten Corley on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday.

He captioned his photos with him sporting a white tuxedo and black trousers and her wearing a strapless white dress writing “The Bennetts”.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, shared another photo of him with Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin.

Last week, Chance the Rapper posted a story on social media of how he met Ms Corley when he was nine years old at his mother’s office party.

He called their marriage “destiny”.

