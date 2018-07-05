Chance The Rapper is engaged after proposing during July 4 celebration

Chance The Rapper is engaged to his long-term partner after proposing at a July 4 celebration.

The hip-hop star, 25, popped the question to Kirsten Corley, with whom he has a two-year-old daughter, Kensli.

Chance The Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, announced the news on Twitter, writing: “She said yes.”

She said yes 🔗 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 5, 2018

He was immediately congratulated by fans. The moment was caught on video and Chance was heard saying: “Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?”

As Ms Corley said “yes”, the couple’s daughter ran up to celebrate.

Chance’s brother, Taylor Bennett, shared a picture of the couple after the proposal.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One!”

Chance and Ms Corley began dating in 2013 but separated three years later. By the rapper’s Grammy acceptance speech in February 2017, they had reconciled and Chance thanked both her and their daughter when up on stage collecting his award.

In May, he shared a touching tribute on Instagram to celebrate Ms Corley’s birthday.

He wrote: “From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend.

“You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I’m forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe. Happy Birthday.”

