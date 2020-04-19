Celebrities praise health workers during star-studded One World broadcast

An array of stars including Sir Paul McCartney, Beyonce and The Rolling Stones took part in a special broadcast celebrating health workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic (Ian West/PA)

An array of stars including Sir Paul McCartney, Beyonce and The Rolling Stones took part in a broadcast celebrating health workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the One World: Together At Home event attracted some of the biggest names in music in a show of gratitude to those around the world fighting the outbreak.

The eight-hour event began on Saturday, including a two-hour TV broadcast in the US presented by late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

.@LadyGaga reminds us to âsmileâ and be compassionate toward one another during these difficult times. Watch her perform on One World: #TogetherAtHome and do your part to fight COVID-19 by taking the pledge to stay home: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. pic.twitter.com/MV05TLzGgF — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

The Rolling Stones were among the featured acts, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts appearing from their respective homes to perform You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

Sir Paul sent a message of gratitude to healthcare workers, saying “we love you, we thank you”, before singing Beatles hit Lady Madonna.

Beyonce, a surprise addition to the show, used her slot to highlight the reportedly disproportionate impact of coronavirus on black Americans.

After paying tribute to those on the front line, including healthcare workers, food industry staff, delivery workers and sanitation employees, the Lemonade singer said: “Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis.

“Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”

She added: “Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you, we need your voices and your abilities and your strength all over this world.

“I know it’s very hard but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night, and God bless you.”

Thank you to all of the essential workers keeping us safe 🙏🏼 and thank you @glblctzn & @WHO for putting together such an amazing event. Letâs continue to be there for each other. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/yJ8wUnS9Th — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) April 19, 2020

Taylor Swift also appeared during the televised broadcast and performed her song Soon You’ll Get Better, a poignant track about her mother’s cancer diagnosis.

Writing on Twitter afterwards, Swift thanked “all of the essential workers keeping us safe”.

She added: “Let’s continue to be there for each other.”

And to close out the show, Gaga was joined by Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion and John Legend for a performance of The Prayer.

The US live broadcast will be adapted and shown on BBC One on Sunday, hosted by Clara Amfo, Claudia Winkleman and Dermot O’Leary.

Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Mix, Michael Buble, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley and Sir Tom Jones will also give performances for the BBC One programme, which will also feature interviews with, and surprises for, frontline workers.

PA Media