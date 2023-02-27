| 6.1°C Dublin

Celebration to mark 50 years since David Bowie released Aladdin Sane album

Bowie’s sixth studio album, which was released in April 1973, featured the famous lightning flash portrait.

Aladdin Sane (Duffy Archive/The David Bowie Archive/PA) Expand

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

A 50th anniversary celebration of David Bowie’s album Aladdin Sane will be launched at London’s Southbank Centre in April.

The Aladdin Sane: 50 Years exhibition has been curated by Chris Duffy, the son of photographer Brian Duffy who worked with the late Bowie to create his highly recognisable lightning flash portrait.

