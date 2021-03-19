| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cathal Coughlan: ‘I’ve been in London for 40 years, but my sense of Irishness has never left me’

The former Microdisney and Fatima Mansions frontman, back with a new album, explains why he's not bothered that he never made the transition from indie darling to mainstream mega-stardom, and talks about his experience of being Irish in England

Uncompromising: Cathal Coughlan has already left an indelible mark on Irish music Expand
Cathal Coughlan Expand
Feted: Microdisney at the National Concert Hall in 2019 Expand
New project: Cathal Coughlan has 'rediscovered the joys of collaboration' Expand

Close

Uncompromising: Cathal Coughlan has already left an indelible mark on Irish music

Uncompromising: Cathal Coughlan has already left an indelible mark on Irish music

Cathal Coughlan

Cathal Coughlan

Feted: Microdisney at the National Concert Hall in 2019

Feted: Microdisney at the National Concert Hall in 2019

New project: Cathal Coughlan has 'rediscovered the joys of collaboration'

New project: Cathal Coughlan has 'rediscovered the joys of collaboration'

/

Uncompromising: Cathal Coughlan has already left an indelible mark on Irish music

John Meagher Twitter Email

Cathal Coughlan is not one to sugar-coat his words. “I had been dead-set against doing another full album,” he says, “it can be a bit of a one-way street.”

He is talking about the hours of craft and the money spent on recording, and all for a labour of love to join several million other albums on the streaming platforms. Each play of said album brings the artist a minute fraction of a single cent. You have to be streamed a gargantuan amount to make a living from streaming alone.

It has been 11 years since the native of east Cork last put an album into the world. For a musician once considered prolific, that’s an eternity.

Most Watched

Privacy