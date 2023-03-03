| 5.6°C Dublin

Cartoonist and jazz musician Wally Fawkes dies aged 98

Fawkes, who used the pen name Trog, drew cartoons for various newspapers and played jazz alongside famous musicians in the 1950s.

Wally Fawkes worked at the Daily Mail for many years (Jonathan Brady/PA) Expand

By Gwyn Wright, PA

The political cartoonist and jazz musician Wally Fawkes, who used the pen name Trog, has died at the age of 98.

Fawkes died peacefully on Wednesday following a short illness.

