Cardi B shares adorable video of daughter Kulture saying ‘mama’

Cardi B has shared an adorable video of her seven-month-old daughter Kulture saying “mama”.

The rapper – fresh from her Grammy win on Sunday – posted the sweet moment on Instagram.

The 15-second clip shows Cardi B’s husband Offset leaning over Kulture, who is wearing a pink top bearing her name, and whispering “papa” to her.

Instead, the little girl murmurs “mama”, leading Migos star Offset to jokingly make an angry face.

Cardi B used a heart eyes emoji to cover the baby’s face, after previously admitting to being nervous about showing her off on social media.

Sharing the cute moment with her more than 40 million Instagram followers, Cardi B captioned the post: “This what happens when you throw in my face that she said papa first. now she can’t stop saying mama. @offsetyrn HA.”

Cardi B and Offset, who wed in a secret ceremony in September 2017, welcomed Kulture in July.

Bronx-born Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, made history on Sunday when she became the first solo female to win best rap album at the Grammys.

Press Association