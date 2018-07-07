Cardi B shared a childhood picture with fans as she prepares to become a mother for the first time.

Cardi B posts throwback snap as she prepares to give birth to her first child

The rapper, 25, is about to welcome a daughter with Migos star husband Offset, 26, and has been posting regular updates of her growing bump on social media.

Cardi B confirmed she was pregnant during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in April and is reportedly due to give birth in July.

I wonder 🤗🌸 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:27pm PDT

As her due date looms, the Bodak Yellow star shared a throwback image of herself as a baby with her 27 million Instagram followers.

She captioned the image, “I wonder” and included a smiley face emoji as well as a pink flower.

Cardi B has been open about her pregnancy, revealing it was unplanned and she initially considered a termination.

Last month, Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed she had married Offset in a secret ceremony in September last year.

Following reports the pair had tied the knot, Cardi B said: “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!

“Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.

Bomfy A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jun 11, 2018 at 7:09pm PDT

“We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin.

“I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!

“I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!”

Cardi B released the critically-acclaimed album Invasion Of Privacy in April.

Press Association