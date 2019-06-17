Cardi B performs in bathrobe after wardrobe malfunction

Cardi B declared the show much go on as she performed in a bathrobe after suffering a wardrobe malfunction during a live show.

The rapper had taken to the stage in a long sleeved, multi-coloured sequinned body suit for the start of her set at the Bonnaroo music and arts festival in Tennessee, but had to resort to a white bathrobe after the skin tight ensemble split.

According to The Tennessean newspaper, she told the crowd: “I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip.

Cardi B in her original outfit (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

“We gonna keep it moving, baby. We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this f***ing robe, but we gonna do it!”

The performance comes after she cancelled and postponed a string of shows while recovering from cosmetic surgery.

Last week, she tweeted she has been working out consistently because she does not want to go under the knife again.

In May, the rapper was due to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival in Baltimore, Maryland but the event was pushed back to September 8.

She also cancelled an appearance in El Paso, Texas.

Press Association