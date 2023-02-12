| 5.6°C Dublin

Cardi B joins the crowd at pre-Super Bowl concert

Her husband Offset joined her on stage to perform their hit Clout.

Cardi B performs at the Pre-Super Bowl concert (Scott Roth/Invision/AP) Expand

By Jonathan Landrum Jr, Associated Press

Cardi B teamed up with her husband Offset on stage, embraced tennis great Serena Williams and later joined the lively crowd during the rapper’s energetic pre-Super Bowl concert in suburban Phoenix, Arizona.

The Grammy winner joyfully danced and performed her biggest jams from Up to I Like It at the Hall of Fame party.

