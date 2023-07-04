Cardi B dons dramatic feather-like bolero at Paris Fashion Week
Cardi B wore a dramatic feather-like woolly bolero as she arrived in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.
The US rapper attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection on Monday.
She wore a black corseted gown with gold trim and buttons, with a cropped fluffy black jacket from the Italian fashion house.
The look was accessorised with a black head wrap, multiple golden bangles and matching earrings.
Cardi B was pictured on the front row alongside Tracee Ellis Ross.
The US actress wore a blue and white shirt and matching trousers.
Posting a picture of her outfit on Instagram Cardi B hailed the show as “beautiful”.
“They always have an amazing show so what’s new?” she later told Vogue.
“It never fails to surprise me.”