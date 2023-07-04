Cardi B dons dramatic feather-like bolero at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B wore a dramatic feather-like woolly bolero as she arrived in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.

The US rapper attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection on Monday.

She wore a black corseted gown with gold trim and buttons, with a cropped fluffy black jacket from the Italian fashion house.

The look was accessorised with a black head wrap, multiple golden bangles and matching earrings.

Cardi B was pictured on the front row alongside Tracee Ellis Ross.

The US actress wore a blue and white shirt and matching trousers.

Cardi B, right, attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection (Michel Euler/AP)

Posting a picture of her outfit on Instagram Cardi B hailed the show as “beautiful”.

“They always have an amazing show so what’s new?” she later told Vogue.

“It never fails to surprise me.”