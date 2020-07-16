Cardi B defends Offset buying daughter Kulture, two, a Birkin bag

Cardi B has defended her husband Offset after he gave their two-year-old daughter Kulture a Hermes Birkin bag.

The handbags, named after the actress Jane Birkin, are considered to be collector’s items and cost upwards of £10,000.

The Migos rapper gave daughter Kulture a pink version of the bag, saying: “Wow, I see you beautiful baby, it’s your Birkin!”

He captioned the Instagram video: “Late is better then never I Birkin my baby.”

Cardi later posted a series of videos on her Instagram story, saying she wanted her daughter to look like her.

She said: “I know when celebrities buy their kids jewellery and designer shit, people be like ‘kids don’t care about that, they only care about toys and candy.’

“But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.

“And if I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay (Chanel), my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers.

“No, cause if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking shit.

“So, I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match mommy.”

Rapper Cardi had previously shared a photograph of herself on Instagram in which she was wearing a vintage Chanel outfit teamed with a Tiffany Birkin bag.

PA Media