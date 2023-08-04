Capturing the Achill sound: ‘I think it’s a pity if the musical tradition in the island is lost’

A new collective of local and international musicians who have been drawn to the Mayo island are about to release their first album. They want to show there’s more to Achill than Banshees and beaches

Members of The Achill Sound collective Laoise Kelly, John ‘Twin’ McNamara, Lisa Fukuda and Graham Sweeney. Picture: Anne Marie Bostock

Lauren Murphy Today at 03:30