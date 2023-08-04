Capturing the Achill sound: ‘I think it’s a pity if the musical tradition in the island is lost’
A new collective of local and international musicians who have been drawn to the Mayo island are about to release their first album. They want to show there’s more to Achill than Banshees and beaches
Achill Island, says Graham Sweeney, is not for everyone. “It doesn’t suit everybody. Some people need cities and hustle and bustle, but I personally always tried to shape a life that would bring me back here. And I’m finally at that point now, which is nice.”