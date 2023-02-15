| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Capital Radio DJ’s ‘insensitive’ joke about Turkey prompts nearly 600 complaints

Ant Payne apologised on Tuesday after facing criticism online.

Ant Payne (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) Expand

Close

Ant Payne (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Ant Payne (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Ant Payne (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ofcom has received 567 complaints about an “insensitive and ill-timed” joke made by Capital Radio DJ Ant Payne about earthquake-hit Turkey.

The presenter, who hosts the 4pm to 7pm slot on the station, said while on-air on Monday that “now is actually the best time” to start looking for “cheap flights” to the country.

Most Watched

Privacy