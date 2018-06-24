Entertainment Music

Camila Cabello marks solo anniversary with Isle of Wight set

The star was previously in the girl group Fifth Harmony.

Camila Cabello performed at the Isle of Wight Festival (PA)

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Camila Cabello marked the anniversary of her first performance as a solo artist with a dazzling set at the Isle of Wight Festival.

The former Fifth Harmony star looked stunning in a gold blouse, high waisted black jeans and zebra striped boots as she performed at the event at Seaclose Park in Newport.

Camila Cabello’s first solo performance was a year ago (PA)

Earlier, she said on Twitter that Sunday marked a year since she first performed as a solo artist.

“Wowowowowowowow ! i can’t believe my first performance as a solo artist was a year ago, we’ve had so many memories since then…. what a journey it’s been already, i love you guys,” said the singer.

She added: “A year ago today i was backstage shaking, about to sing Havana and never be the same (which were still months from being released) for the first time.

“In a year, you’ve made my wildest dreams come true. I love you so much, thank you.”

Other performers at the festival on Sunday included Van Morrison, who looked cool despite the heat in a suit and one of his signature hats.

Van Morrison also performed (PA)

US star Sheryl Crow also performed, looking bright and summery in a rainbow top and a blue jacket.

Sheryl Crow spoke out against Donald Trump (PA)

Prior to her set, the singer-songwriter spoke about US President Donald Trump, saying he was without compassion and empathy over his immigration policy.

