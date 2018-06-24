Camila Cabello marks solo anniversary with Isle of Wight set

Camila Cabello marked the anniversary of her first performance as a solo artist with a dazzling set at the Isle of Wight Festival.

The former Fifth Harmony star looked stunning in a gold blouse, high waisted black jeans and zebra striped boots as she performed at the event at Seaclose Park in Newport.

Camila Cabello’s first solo performance was a year ago (PA) Earlier, she said on Twitter that Sunday marked a year since she first performed as a solo artist. “Wowowowowowowow ! i can’t believe my first performance as a solo artist was a year ago, we’ve had so many memories since then…. what a journey it’s been already, i love you guys,” said the singer.

wowowowowowowow ! i can’t believe my first performance as a solo artist was a year ago, we’ve had so many memories since then.... what a journey it’s been already, i love you guys https://t.co/3cerLqCHL0 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 24, 2018 She added: “A year ago today i was backstage shaking, about to sing Havana and never be the same (which were still months from being released) for the first time. “In a year, you’ve made my wildest dreams come true. I love you so much, thank you.”

a year ago today i was backstage shaking, about to sing Havana and never be the same (which were still months from being released) for the first time. in a year, you’ve made my wildest dreams come true. I love you so much, thank you 🦋💜🦋 pic.twitter.com/jmZnzbtqCx — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 24, 2018 Other performers at the festival on Sunday included Van Morrison, who looked cool despite the heat in a suit and one of his signature hats. Van Morrison also performed (PA) US star Sheryl Crow also performed, looking bright and summery in a rainbow top and a blue jacket.

Sheryl Crow spoke out against Donald Trump (PA) Prior to her set, the singer-songwriter spoke about US President Donald Trump, saying he was without compassion and empathy over his immigration policy.

Press Association