Camila Cabello brings her father to tears with Grammy performance

Camila Cabello reduced her father to tears with a heartfelt performance of First Man – a song about their relationship – at the Grammy Awards.

The Havana singer, 22, walked the red carpet at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles with her father Alejandro Cabello on Sunday.

Later she took to the stage for a rendition of the ballad, from her recent album Romance, dressed in a pastel pink gown, as pictures of her father appeared on the big screens.

Alejandro Cabello embraces his daughter Camila Cabello on stage (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

The song explores his concern at her new love interest and fans have speculated the unnamed boy is her current partner, pop star Shawn Mendes.

“Now someone else can / But you were the first man that really loved me,” she sung before stepping off the stage to stand in front of her father, who was sitting in the front row.

Alejandro, who was dressed in a black tuxedo, clasped her hands before kissing her, prompting raucous cheers from the audience.

The former Fifth Harmony singer is nominated in the best pop duo/group performance for Senorita with Mendes.

PA Media