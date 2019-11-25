Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in steamy AMAs performance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed a steamy rendition of their hit single Senorita before winning collaboration of the year at the American Music Awards.

The celebrity couple took to the stage at the AMAs for an eye-catching performance, shortly before picking up their prize.

Cuban-American pop star Cabello, 22, and 21-year-old Canadian singer Mendes gazed into each other’s eyes during the song, before she leaned back into his arms.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed a steamy rendition of their hit Senorita (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The intense performance was well-received by the star-studded audience, with Taylor Swift and actor Billy Porter looking particularity impressed.

The couple, who have been together since July, won collaboration of the year in a category also containing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Shallow, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ Old Town Road, Marshmellow and Bastille’s Happier and Post Malone and Swae Lee’s Sunflower.

During their acceptance speech, Cabello thanked Mendes’s mother, Karen, as well as the fans who voted for them.

It is not the first time they have performed Senorita – which reached number one in the UK singles charts – at a major awards show.

Cabello and Mendes took to the stage together at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

PA Media