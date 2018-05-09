Calvin Harris reportedly involved in a car accident in Los Angeles

The Scottish DJ is said to have been in a vehicle with his girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, when they collided with another car, reports TMZ.

Harris, 34, is said to have walked away unscathed from the incident, which happened in a residential Beverly Hills street on Sunday.

Calvin Harris was reportedly involved in a car crash in Los Angeles (PA)

It has been reported the Range Rover carrying Harris was involved in a collison with a Honda saloon carrying two women, causing the airbags to go off.