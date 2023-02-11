| 7.6°C Dublin

Calum Scott would feel ‘guilt’ beating Beyonce, Lizzo and Taylor Swift at Brits

The singer-songwriter’s track Where Are You Now with DJ Lost Frequencies has been nominated for best international song of the year.

By Ellie Iorizzo and Charlotte McLaughlin, PA

British singer-songwriter Calum Scott has said he would feel “conflicted” if he scooped the best international song of the year prize at the Brit Awards ahead of renowned global megastars competing in the category.

Scott has been nominated for his track Where Are You Now with DJ Lost Frequencies, but faces tough competition from Beyonce’s Break My Soul, Anti-Hero from Taylor Swift, Peru from Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran and Lizzo’s About Damn Time – which won record of the year at the Grammys.

