Call The Midwife screenwriter among those to be honoured at Windsor Castle

The investiture ceremony will also see Euan Blair, the tech entrepreneur and son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, collect an MBE.

Close

Heidi Thomas is to attend a Windsor Castle investiture (Ian West/PA)

By Tim Sigsworth, PA

Call the Midwife screenwriter Heidi Thomas, triple jumper Connie Henry and music producer Danny Poku will be among those receiving honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The investiture ceremony will also see Euan Blair, the tech entrepreneur and son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, collect an MBE for services to education.

