Busted: We want 20th anniversary comeback to be Top Gun: Maverick of tours

The pop-punk trio will be back together this year to perform reworked versions of their classic songs at a series of UK arena shows.

James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis from the band Busted (Ian West/PA) Expand

James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis from the band Busted (Ian West/PA)

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Busted have said they want their upcoming, 20th anniversary, greatest hits comeback to be the “Top Gun: Maverick of tours” by giving their fans a “little bit of razzle-dazzle”.

The pop-punk trio: Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne; will be back together later this year to perform reworked versions of all their classic songs including: Year 3000; What I Go To School For; Air Hostes; and Crashed The Wedding, at a series of UK arena shows.

