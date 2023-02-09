| 9.3°C Dublin

Burt Bacharach, the esteemed composer who entertained millions with his melodies

The Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter and musician was responsible for hundreds of popular songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By.

Burt Bacharach (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Burt Bacharach (Yui Mok/PA)

By Naomi Clarke and Alex Green, PA Reporters

One of the most accomplished composers of the 20th century, Burt Bacharach entertained millions with his melodies and worked with some of the best in the music business.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter and musician died on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes.

