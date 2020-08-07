Bugzy Malone details near-death experience in quad bike crash on new single

Bugzy Malone raps about his near-death experience in a quad bike crash in his new single M.E.N III.

The new music also details his experiences with mental health and suicide, as well as his recovery from the devastating injuries he suffered in the accident in March.

The grime star, real name Aaron Davis, came off the vehicle in a collision with an Audi in Bury, Greater Manchester.

The video accompanying the single features photos of him in his hospital bed and headlines about the crash as he raps: “As soon as I got to the hospital the nurses told me I’m lucky to be alive.

“Three weeks later I get a blood clot in my chest, shit nearly killed me. And now I’m back. They don’t call me the king of the north for nothing.”

He also reveals that he suffered bleeding on the brain but he told a nurse there was “no way” he was going to die in his hospital bed.

The video also features film of the crash site, including the damage to the car that he hit, as well as messages of support he received from fans, and footage of his recovery in the gym.

They tell me iâm lucky to be alive, I sustained serious injuries and at the time I lost consciousness but what I do remember is the none stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support! â¤ï¸ #ImOk pic.twitter.com/XA4i9um3ME — Bugzy Malone (@TheBugzyMalone) March 29, 2020

Malone also shares details of his past, rapping: “A couple things I never said out loud, I’ve just been living with it. I got a speed car though it’s f****** with my spirit.

“A school tie around my neck and hanging from the ceiling. He burst into the room, I was embarrassed when he see me, so I put it to my wrist and yeah I slit it.

“Didn’t cut it deep though I gotta say I shit it.”

The track is the third instalment of Malone’s M.E.N (Manchester Evening News) series and his first new music since the crash.

PA Media