| 15°C Dublin

BTS premiere video for Ed Sheeran co-written song Permission To Dance

Snow Patrol’s Steve Mac also helped to write the South Korean band’s new track.

BTS (Tom Haines/PA) Expand

Close

BTS (Tom Haines/PA)

BTS (Tom Haines/PA)

BTS (Tom Haines/PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

K-pop band BTS have premiered the video for their new song Permission To Dance.

The South Korean boy band’s latest track, which appears to be a reference to the pandemic, was co-written by singer Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.

Producer Steve Mac and musician Jenna Andrews also helped pen the song, which is in English.

The video has already racked up more than 22 million views on YouTube following its release on Friday.

The carefully choreographed video features clips of the band members dancing with mask-wearing backing dancers.

In an apparent reference to coronavirus restrictions, one lyric states: “The wait is over, the time is now so let’s do it right.”

Permission To Dance was released alongside BTS’ new single Butter.

Earlier this year BTS, made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, made history by becoming the first K-pop act to be nominated in a major category at the Grammy Awards.

Entertainment Newsletter

From Eurovision to Love Island, our free newsletter brings you our best features and interviews from the world of entertainment every week.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy