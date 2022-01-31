BTS member Jimin treated in hospital for appendicitis and Covid-19

BTS bandmember Jimin has undergone surgery for “acute appendicitis” and also tested positive for coronavirus, his label has said.

Management agency Big Hit Music said the K-pop star, 26, had experienced abdominal pain and a sore throat on Sunday afternoon.

The singer and dancer, full name Park Ji-min, later received a positive result from a PCR test.

Big Hit Music confirmed he had not come into close contact with his six bandmates while infectious.

A statement posted on Korean web platform Weverse said: “According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure.

“He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with post-operative care.

“He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery.

“We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.”

Three other members of the K-pop outfit, RM, Jin and Suga, tested positive for coronavirus in December and have all since made full recoveries.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS have won global recognition for their music and activism, which included giving a speech at the United Nations and addressing anti-Asian racism.

The band has released numerous albums and EPs, including two UK number ones, and collaborated with rock band Coldplay last year on the track My Universe.