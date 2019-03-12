K-pop sensations BTS have announced the release date for their new album.

K-pop sensations BTS have announced the release date for their new album.

BTS announce release date for new album Map Of The Soul: Persona

The seven-piece boy band will release Map Of The Soul: Persona on April 12, according to the group’s management Big Hit Entertainment.

Boyband BTS have announced the release date for their new album (Tom Haines/PA)

It will be BTS’s first album since they completed the Love Yourself trilogy last year.

BTS, consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, had to add an extra date to the UK leg of their world tour this month after their first Wembley Stadium appearance sold out in hours.

The band will play in the capital on June 1 and 2 this year. BTS have enjoyed a meteoric rise since forming in 2013.

Last year, they became the first K-pop group to enter the top 40 of the UK singles chart after their song Idol landed at number 21.

Press Association