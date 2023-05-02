Bruce Springsteen on his way to ‘adopted’ Irish homeland – here’s all you need to know about his three Dublin shows

Fans in the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic in Barcelona watch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band last week. Photo: AP — © AP

Bruce Springsteen, seen here performing at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain last week, is bringing his tour to Ireland this weekend. Photo: AP — © AP

When ‘The Boss’ departs with his E Street Band on May 10 to bring his 2023 World Tour on to their next concerts in Paris, he will have played 31 gigs in Ireland since 1985 as part of 13 different world tours.

Since his Irish debut at Slane Castle on June 1, 1985, as part of the Born in the USA tour, Springsteen has never brought a world tour to Europe and failed to play in Ireland – a clear indicator he loves performing here.

Dublin is one of only two European cities – Gothenburg is the other – to boast three gigs on the current tour, more than Rome, Paris or even London.

The New Jersey star will also have played in a total of nine different venues across the entire island having visited Dublin, Belfast, Slane, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork over various tours.

During his triumphant series of five concerts in July 2013 across the Republic and Northern Ireland, Springsteen famously quipped in Kilkenny that he considered Ireland his “adopted home”.

So great is his Irish fan base that a special “Springsteen Central” headquarters has been set up at the Sandymount Hotel where fans from all over the world can link up – and where music, stories and even tickets are swapped.

So if you are fortunate enough to be heading to the RDS for one of Springsteen's trio of Irish concerts next weekend, here are eight insider tips on Ireland and The Boss:

Favourite venue

Slane Castle remains the iconic venue for hardcore Boss fans, but Springsteen's favourite venue – if you go by the numbers – is the RDS where he will play three gigs between May 5-9. By next Tuesday evening, Springsteen will have played almost half (14) of his total of 31 Irish gigs at the famous Ballsbridge venue. Loved by fans because of its great location, the RDS is also renowned for being a sound technician's dream with few of the echo problems posed by larger, semi-enclosed stadia.

Biggest crowd

While a sell-out crowd of 18,500 will attend each of Springsteen's three Dublin concerts, that capacity pales compared to the 100,000 fans who thronged to his Irish debut at Slane Castle in June 1985. That debut was somewhat late in coming – he had already played gigs in the UK in 1975 (two) and 1981 (16). But Slane saw The Boss play to his (then) largest crowd and the gig achieved such iconic status that it is now considered one of the most legendary gigs ever staged in Ireland. Slane even featured in Springsteen's autobiography.

Bruce Springsteen with E Street Band member Jake Clemons at Croke Park in 2016. Photo: Kieran Frost — © Redferns

Irish family

Springsteen's surname comes from the Dutch side of his father's family. But, from his mother's side, he inherited strong Irish and Italian ties – something he proudly speaks about every time he plays in Europe. His mother's Italian family hail from just outside Rome, while his ties to Ireland are focused around Mullingar with links to the O'Hagan and Gerrity/Garrity clans.

Favourite songs

The current tour does not offer a “greatest hits” playlist, but it provides such a fine retrospective of his 50-year recording career that some have queried whether it resembles a farewell tour in all bar name. Springsteen, who is 73, will play for almost three hours and deliver 28/29 songs.

He has not yet played fan favourite The River on this tour but hit songs from Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town, Nebraska, Born in the USA and The Rising feature heavily alongside powerful material from his second last album, Letter to You. Given that he is in Ireland, don't be surprised if he breaks out Land of Hope and Dreams.

The scene at Slane Castle in June 1985 where Bruce Springsteen made his Irish debut. Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns — © Redferns

Sign requests

Fans carrying intricately made signs into the mosh pit pleading for their favourite songs have long become a staple of Springsteen concerts. For over a decade, Springsteen saw the signs as a musical challenge to himself and the E Street Band – and a way of offering hardcore fans a few rarities. These songs have not featured on the current tour which has had a far more settled setlist than any Springsteen tour in recent decades. But pay attention to the hardcore fans with their signs – they'll give you a good idea of what true obsession looks like.

Selfie hopes

If you're more interested in a selfie with Springsteen than hearing his music, there are a few hints as to where you should keep your eyes peeled. Springsteen and his band like their fish and chips – and once popped into Burdock's by Christchurch. The singer also likes to relax after concert series and, after previous Dublin gigs, called in to The Long Hall on Great George's Street and O'Donoghue's on Baggot Street with some friends.

Bruce Springsteen on stage with wife Patti Scialfa at the RDS in 1988

Friends

Be prepared to do a little celebrity spotting if you are in the RDS. Springsteen's opening gig of his European tour in Barcelona last Friday night made worldwide headlines with Michelle Obama and Kate Capshaw joining his wife, Patti Scialfa, as backing singers on stage for three tracks in the encore.

The Springsteens had been joined in Barcelona by their friends, Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw. They likely won't be in Dublin, but keep your eyes peeled for Springsteen's Irish friends including Bono and the other members of U2, singer Niall Horan and horse trainer Enda Bolger.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny is a huge fan. Former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird, who is battling motor neurone disease, has said the final item on his bucket list is to meet Springsteen in Dublin as he attends the concerts.

Irish music

It was no surprise that Springsteen decided to record a live album of his Seeger Sessions music at the then-Point Depot over three sell-out concerts in Dublin in 2006. Several of the tracks, including the powerful Mrs McGrath song, were old Irish ballads rooted in issues of social justice and anti-militarism.

Those two albums created an entirely new audience for Springsteen, particularly in Scandinavia where they outsold some of his rock albums. Their strong Irish tradition could also result in a few tracks being included in the setlist over the course of the three RDS gigs, particularly given that one song Pay Me My Moneydown has already featured in the 2023 tour.